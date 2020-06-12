StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

U.S. in 'All-Out Trade War' With China, Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

On Thursday, Twitter disclosed that it identified and removed thousands of accounts linked to the People's Republic of China, Russia, and Turkey that violated its platform manipulation policies. 

The largest of the three networks originated in China. The network consisted of 23,750 core accounts posting "geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China."

In addition to the core accounts for China, Twitter identified another 150,000 accounts designed to amplify the content by increasing impressions and user engagement. Those accounts were not immediately removed. Twitter said it needs to "better refine the disclosure process to enable efficient investigation of the core activity," for such accounts.

A network of 1,152 Russian accounts engaging in an "inauthentic, coordinated manner for political ends," such as promoting the United Russia party and attacking political dissidents, was also removed.

Twitter also detected 7,340 fake and compromised accounts in Turkey that were used to "amplify political narratives favorable to the AK Parti, and demonstrated strong support for President Erdogan."

"Ultimately our goal is to serve the public conversation, remove bad faith actors, and to advance public understanding of these critical topics," the company wrote. 

Are we in a tech cold war? Watch the video above to hear why Jim Cramer says that answer is a resounding, "yes." 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Hertz Is Worth Nothing

Jim Cramer has some advice for Robinhood investors buying Hertz. Listen up.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Adobe

Jim Cramer weighs in on Adobe after earnings.

Katherine Ross

Buy Lululemon Stock Dip, Jim Cramer Says

Lululemon stock took a dive after disappointing earnings. Watch how Jim Cramer says to approach the stock now.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer's Watching Oil Next Week

Jim Cramer weighs in on what he's watching in oil.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Zoom Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Zoom and his approach to the stock amid swirling headlines.

Katherine Ross

Southwest Is Only Stock Jim Cramer Likes in Travel and Leisure

Jim Cramer weighs in on the travel and leisure stocks and why Southwest is the only ticker he 'LUVs.'

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Investors Should Treat Stocks Like Fauci Treats Vaccines

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to invest in drug stocks tied to COVID-19.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Target Stock 'Bucking' Market Trend, Will Only Get Better: Cramer

Watch Jim Cramer explain why he thinks investors have Target stock all wrong.

DanKuhn14

Think of Disney Stock in 5 Years Before You Sell, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer breaks down why he isn't selling Disney stock any time soon.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Doesn't Believe Cloudera Has Buyer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Cloudera and its chances of being acquired.

Katherine Ross

by

IronManDude