U.S. in 'All-Out Trade War' With China, Jim Cramer Says

On Thursday, Twitter disclosed that it identified and removed thousands of accounts linked to the People's Republic of China, Russia, and Turkey that violated its platform manipulation policies.

The largest of the three networks originated in China. The network consisted of 23,750 core accounts posting "geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China."

In addition to the core accounts for China, Twitter identified another 150,000 accounts designed to amplify the content by increasing impressions and user engagement. Those accounts were not immediately removed. Twitter said it needs to "better refine the disclosure process to enable efficient investigation of the core activity," for such accounts.

A network of 1,152 Russian accounts engaging in an "inauthentic, coordinated manner for political ends," such as promoting the United Russia party and attacking political dissidents, was also removed.

Twitter also detected 7,340 fake and compromised accounts in Turkey that were used to "amplify political narratives favorable to the AK Parti, and demonstrated strong support for President Erdogan."

"Ultimately our goal is to serve the public conversation, remove bad faith actors, and to advance public understanding of these critical topics," the company wrote.

Are we in a tech cold war? Watch the video above to hear why Jim Cramer says that answer is a resounding, "yes."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci