Jim Cramer: Use the Electoral System, Not the Judicial System to Stop Trump Policies

Let's go over Tesla.

"In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer reminded viewers that on Wall Street, expectations are everything. Case in point: Tesla versus Nike," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in a recap of Mad Money. "Expectations were high for Tesla's "Battery Day" event Tuesday, as investors dreamed of million-mile batteries, solar charging and so much more. In reality, Tesla did announce a new battery, but only one that will allow it to build a $25,000 electric car in the next three years and up to 20 million EVs globally by 2030. Cramer said this news, in a vacuum, would have been huge for Tesla. But given the expectations, the stock must burn off some steam before it's worth buying. Compare Tesla to Nike, however -- a stock that no one expected to do well. Who needs new shoes when you are largely stuck at home? Turns out, plenty of people. And because expectations were so low, the stock surged over 8% in a single day."

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tesla's decision to sue the Trump Administration over tariffs.

