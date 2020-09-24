TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Use the Electoral System, Not the Judicial System to Stop Trump Policies

Katherine Ross

Let's go over Tesla. 

"In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer reminded viewers that on Wall Street, expectations are everything. Case in point: Tesla versus Nike," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in a recap of Mad Money. "Expectations were high for Tesla's "Battery Day" event Tuesday, as investors dreamed of million-mile batteries, solar charging and so much more. In reality, Tesla did announce a new battery, but only one that will allow it to build a $25,000 electric car in the next three years and up to 20 million EVs globally by 2030. Cramer said this news, in a vacuum, would have been huge for Tesla. But given the expectations, the stock must burn off some steam before it's worth buying. Compare Tesla to Nike, however -- a stock that no one expected to do well. Who needs new shoes when you are largely stuck at home? Turns out, plenty of people. And because expectations were so low, the stock surged over 8% in a single day."

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tesla's decision to sue the Trump Administration over tariffs. 

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Read their market updates.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Presidents Have to Follow in Founding Fathers Footsteps

Jim Cramer weighs in on President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition following the election.

Katherine Ross

Alphabet (GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,800 Following Results of Consumer Behavior Survey at Morgan Stanley

Jacques Potts

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Analysts at Piper Sandler Reiterate Overweight Rating for Broadcom

Jeeho Yun

by

AlexM5

Nike Jumps on Strong Earnings as Online Sales Accelerate

Javier Frausto & Jacques Potts

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Says Buy General Mills Stock

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on General Mills quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Buy Penn National's Dip

Jim Cramer weighs in on Penn National.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Movie Theaters Will Not Work Without Rapid Testing

Jim Cramer discusses Disney's impact on the movie theaters.

Katherine Ross

FedEx Could Keep Delivering Success to Shareholders in the Future

Kevin Perkins & Nikhil Gunderia

Why Jim Cramer Is Still Bullish on Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine

Jim Cramer explains why he still likes Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Pivotal Research Group Upgrades Twitter (TWTR) to Buy

Kevin Perkins & Nikhil Gunderia

by

Emmanwo8