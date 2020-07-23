StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Tractor Supply: What Jim Cramer Regrets

Katherine Ross

Tractor Supply reported earnings on Thursday, July 23. 

The company reported net sales that increased 35.0% to $3.18 billion from $2.35 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

And gross profit came in at $1.16 billion from $820.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Jim Cramer himself noted that he is "a huge Tractor Supply customer."

“In a highly dynamic environment, the Tractor Supply team delivered record results for the second quarter. At all levels, our team’s dedication to supporting each other and our customers is a true reflection of Tractor Supply’s Mission and Values in action,” said Hal Lawton, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Thank you to all of the Tractor Supply Team Members for their resilience and determination during these trying times. We believe our performance in the second quarter demonstrates the strength of our business and long-term growth potential.”

“As we attract new customers and gain market share, now is the time for us to build on Tractor Supply’s Out Here lifestyle assortment and convenient shopping format. Over the last few months, we have successfully rolled out new technology and services such as curbside pickup, same day/next day delivery and our first-ever mobile app," Lawton continued. "We are excited today to announce our Field Activity Support Team (FAST) and several new technology and service enhancements that are being implemented across the enterprise. Additionally, we are beginning work to transform our side lots and mature stores to improve space productivity, bring our latest merchandising strategies to life and advance our efforts to remain nationally strong while locally relevant. These strategic growth initiatives are guided by our commitment to disciplined financial returns and sustained profitable growth.”

So, what does Cramer think about the company?

Watch the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Tesla Stock Isn't Higher After Earnings: Jim Cramer Explains

Jim Cramer gives his take on why what Tesla's gigafactory means for Austin, Texas and the reason Tesla stock hasn't moved more on a landmark earnings beat.

DanKuhn14

by

sbear

Jim Cramer on Pfizer: Don't Buy Off the Vaccines

Jim Cramer weighs in on the U.S. buying Pfizer's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Would Own Twitter Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Twitter's earnings and whether he would add the stock to his bullpen.

Katherine Ross

Chipotle Proves Move to Digital Is 'Key,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Chipotle and what stood out to him in the latest quarter.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Microsoft Continues to Prove That Gaming Is Strong

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Microsoft.

Katherine Ross

Snap Stock Down Because 'Traditional Advertisers Didn't Come,' Cramer Says

While Snap's daily active users came in slightly lower than expected, Jim Cramer said Wall Street's disappointment with the stock has everything to do with advertising.

DanKuhn14

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer on Boeing Stock: There Will Be Demand for Planes

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Boeing and whether or not the recertification of the 737 MAX is what Boeing needs for the stock to go higher.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: There's a Group That's Still Buying Airlines

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on United Airlines after "the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history."

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Tesla's Elon Musk Deserves 'Every Bit' of His Payday

Elon Musk qualified for another payday. Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Cold War With China Would Mean for Markets

Jim Cramer weighs in on what the closing of the Houston consulate means for the markets.

Katherine Ross