Jim Cramer: Too Much 'Hot Money' in Peloton

Katherine Ross

Peloton posted its first-ever quarterly profit as sales of its eponymous exercise bike surged in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Peloton said total revenues for the three months ending in June, the company's fiscal fourth quarter, rose 172% from last year to $607.1 million, paced by a tripling of fitness equipment sales, which totaled $485.9 million. Peloton's bottom line of $89.1 million, or 27 cents per share, also topped Street forecasts and was its first-ever profitable quarter since going public in October of last year.

Looking into its 2021 fiscal year, Peloton said the launch of new fitness products, such as the Bike+ and the Tread+, will help lift overall sales to a range of between $3.5 billion and $3.65 billion, which came in well ahead of the Refinitiv forecast of $2.7 billion.

"The strong tailwind we experienced in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold has continued to propel demand for our products into the fourth quarter and first couple of months of Q1 fiscal year 2021," founder and CEO John Foley told investors on a conference call late Thursday. "Organic demand for our bike remains strong, and member engagement remains elevated despite improving weather and the gradual reopening of the brick and mortar fitness locations."

"With the unexpected continuation of these elevated sales trends, our teams have continued to grow our manufacturing base and expedited shipments of products where possible, while scaling delivery and number of support teams," he added.

Katherine Ross