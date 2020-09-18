TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer Says Unity, Snowflake IPOs Similar to 1999 Tech Bubble

Katherine Ross

Unity Software, a developer of a widely used game development engine, raised $1.3 billion after its initial public offering was priced at the top end of its expected range.

The San Francisco company sold 25 million shares at $52 a share. Earlier this week, Unity Software boosted the expected pricing of its initial public offering to between $44 and $48 a share. It initially had been looking to price the IPO at between $34 and $42 a share.

Unity Software has a market value of $13.7 billion.

The company, which is well known in the gaming industry but less known in the investment world, more recently has been expanding its efforts beyond gaming platforms, focusing on interactive 3D media.

Unity Software began trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "U."

The company opened for trading with the first trade coming in at $75.

Watch the video above to see what's giving Jim Cramer a 1999 feeling and the warning he has for investors. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adobe Reports Strong Earnings - Analysts React

Javier Frausto & Kareem Winters

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer on Sumo: Every Company Wants to 'Cloud' Themselves

Jim Cramer weighs in on Sumo Logic.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Compares JFrog to SnowFlake

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on JFrog.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Peloton's Future Looks Bright

Jeeho Yu & Nikhil Gunderia

by

Emmanwo8

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla's Battery Day Is 'Very Bullish'

Jim Cramer likes Tesla stock ahead of its upcoming battery day. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

Analysts Raise Nike (NKE) Price Targets ahead of Earnings

Will Nike continue to outperform?

Jacques Potts and Alex Moreno

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight on AbbVie Inc. following Healthcare Conference

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Mastercard Amid Rising European Coronavirus Cases

Jim Cramer discusses the rising coronavirus cases around the world.

Katherine Ross

Piper Sandler Raises Nike Price Target Ahead of Earnings

Jacques Potts and Alex Moreno

by

Emmanwo8

Amazon's Logistics Network Undervalued Leading RBC to Reiterate Outperform Rating

Kevin Perkins & Nikhil Gunderia