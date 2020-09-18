Jim Cramer Says Unity, Snowflake IPOs Similar to 1999 Tech Bubble

Unity Software, a developer of a widely used game development engine, raised $1.3 billion after its initial public offering was priced at the top end of its expected range.

The San Francisco company sold 25 million shares at $52 a share. Earlier this week, Unity Software boosted the expected pricing of its initial public offering to between $44 and $48 a share. It initially had been looking to price the IPO at between $34 and $42 a share.

Unity Software has a market value of $13.7 billion.

The company, which is well known in the gaming industry but less known in the investment world, more recently has been expanding its efforts beyond gaming platforms, focusing on interactive 3D media.

Unity Software began trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "U."

The company opened for trading with the first trade coming in at $75.

