Twitter Not Right Fit for TikTok, Jim Cramer Says

Reports are saying that Twitter and TikTok did hold potential talks.

Multiple media reports, first from the Wall Street Journal, said Twitter, which has a market value of around $30 billion, has approached ByteDance, TikTok's China-based owner and expressed interest in purchasing its U.S. business, which President Donald Trump has said must be sold by the middle of September.

Microsoft with a market value of $1.6 trillion, said last week that it's interested in buying TikTok's domestic operations, which some analysts have valued as high as $50 billion.

Last week, President Trump issued a pair of executive orders that barred "U.S. transactions" with China-based social media apps WeChat and TikTok, citing "significant risks" to personal data and digital security.

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that China's vow to hit back at the President Trump's executive order might actually work in favor of Twitter, analysts have noted, given that it has no presence in China and thus would be largely immune to sanctions from Beijing.

Microsoft, however, generates around $2 billion in revenues from China every year and employs around 6,000 people in Shanghai, Beijing and Suzhou.

But Jim Cramer says that it will be Microsoft who buys TikTok, not Twitter.

