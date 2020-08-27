StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Tiffany's China Numbers Were 'Fabulous'

Katherine Ross

Tiffany reported earnings. 

The company reported that despite the pandemic, its fiscal-second-quarter sales decline decelerated and it returned to profitability, rebounding from a first-quarter loss.

For the quarter ended July 31, Tiffany reported profit of $31.9 million, or 26 cents a share, down from $136.3 million, or $1.12, in the year-earlier quarter. 

For the first half of the fiscal year, the New York company posted a net loss of $32.7 million.

Second-quarter revenue fell 29% to $747.1 million from $1.05 billion in the year-earlier quarter. That's improved from the first quarter ended April 30, when sales dropped 45% year over year.

"Increased sales in mainland China and global e-commerce accelerated during the second quarter and propelled our return to quarterly profitability,” Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo said in a statement. “Importantly, our global sales trends have strengthened in August, with preliminary month-to-date worldwide sales through August 25 being slightly positive as compared to the same month-to-date period in the prior year.”

Comparable Asia-Pacific sales rose 17% in the latest quarter, and global digital sales more than doubled; a number TheStreet's Jim Cramer called "fabulous." 

More on Retail: Why Cramer Thinks Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods Are 'Last Men' Standing 

