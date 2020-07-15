StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Tesla's Cool, Nissan Isn't

Katherine Ross

Nissan's first all-electric SUV, the Ariya, has a range of as much as 379 miles and is expected to go on sale in mid-2021.

The Ariya is the Japanese carmaker's first entirely new product to be launched under new management that took over in December, Bloomberg noted.

But this isn't the only new release in the car world this summer. Earlier this week, Ford revealed a new line of Bronco SUVs to much fanfare and excited anticipation. Of course, the Bronco—which was discontinued in 1996—was made infamous by O.J. Simpson. Simpson was in a white Bronco during a slow-speed car chase with the LAPD in 1994 when he was a suspect in the killing of his wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

On June 25, Ford unveiled the 2021 F-150 pickup, which features a hands-free highway driving system.

On July 2, Fiat Chrysler unveiled the Dodge Durango Hellcat, calling it the “most powerful SUV ever." On June 15, Nissan unveiled its 2021 Rogue crossover. The vehicle, which Nissan said is “a critical product,” is key to the carmaker’s global turnaround plan. And on May 18, Toyota unveiled its new Venza crossover. Toyota expects to sell around 50,000 of the hybrid vehicles annually.

But, for Nissan, is this too little too late in the race to get electric cars?

Jim Cramer says it is.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

