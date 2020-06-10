Jim Cramer Says Buy Tesla Stock

Tesla shares surpassed the $1,000 mark on Wednesday.

The surge came after CEO Elon Musk said it was time for the clean-energy carmaker to begin the 'volume production' of its new commercial semi-truck.

In a memo Tesla employees, first cited by Reuters, Musk said the company's Nevada factory would likely produce the truck's battery and powertrain, with the remaining work done in other locations around the country.

"It's time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production," Musk said. "It's been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design."

Tesla President Jerome Guillen "and I are very excited to work with you to bring this amazing product to market."

The commercial semi-truck, which Tesla unveiled in 2017, is slated to price at around $150,000 for the 300-mile model and around $180,000 for the longer 500-mile model.

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tesla.

"Yes, absolutely," Cramer said when asked whether or not this is a buying opportunity. He pointed to the sales in China and the German plant as positives for Tesla.

