StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Buy Tesla Stock

Katherine Ross

Tesla shares surpassed the $1,000 mark on Wednesday.

The surge came after CEO Elon Musk said it was time for the clean-energy carmaker to begin the 'volume production' of its new commercial semi-truck.

In a memo Tesla employees, first cited by Reuters, Musk said the company's Nevada factory would likely produce the truck's battery and powertrain, with the remaining work done in other locations around the country.

 "It's time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production," Musk said. "It's been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design."

Tesla President Jerome Guillen "and I are very excited to work with you to bring this amazing product to market."

The commercial semi-truck, which Tesla unveiled in 2017, is slated to price at around $150,000 for the 300-mile model and around $180,000 for the longer 500-mile model.

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tesla.

"Yes, absolutely," Cramer said when asked whether or not this is a buying opportunity. He pointed to the sales in China and the German plant as positives for Tesla.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: In a Slowdown, Cloud Stocks Soar

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about tech stocks right now.

Katherine Ross

chewy

Chewy released earnings Tuesday night. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Is Bullish on Beyond Meat

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beyond Meat.

Katherine Ross

by

Omar M

Bankruptcy Stocks in 'Terrible Bubble,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer explains the terrible problem surrounding stocks like Hertz and Chesapeake Energy.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Boeing Is in 'No Mans Land'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Likes Camping World Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 'summer' stocks and the name that's catching his attention.

Katherine Ross

Vroom Is an 'Unknown,' Jim Cramer Says

How's Vroom looking? Here's what Jim Cramer is waiting for.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Recession Shows Market Has Gone Too Far, Too Fast

What does the National Bureau of Economic Research's recession declaration mean for investors who have known that we were in a recession? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: IBM Made a 'Very Good Move'

Jim Cramer weighs in on IBM doing away with its facial recognition technology.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Think StitchFix Will Deliver a 'Good Quarter'

Jim Cramer weighs in on StitchFix ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross