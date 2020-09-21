Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is 'Defying Gravity Again'

CEO Elon Musk has told workers that it's “all hands on deck” to produce and sell as many of the company’s electric cars as possible before Sept. 30, the end of the third quarter.

“We have a shot at a record quarter for vehicle deliveries, but will have to rally hard to achieve it. Please consider vehicle deliveries to be absolute top priority,” Musk said in an email titled, "All hands on deck!" sent to employees.

The internal battle cry comes as Tesla preps for its highly anticipated “Battery Day” which will serve both as a platform for several announcements, including a better-performing and less-expensive “million-mile” battery and more detail about its futuristic Cybertruck, but also include details about the company’s overall performance.

Tesla delivered a record 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy and put non-essential spending plans on hold, including plans to buy Tesla vehicles.

Tesla in July produced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings , something many thought would vault it into the venerable S & P 500, which it did not, but that did earn it several analyst upgrades.

