StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Take-Two Down Makes No Sense, Buy Stock: Cramer

Katherine Ross

Take-Two Interactive got an upgrade from BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 26.

"We are upgrading shares of Take-Two (TTWO) to Outperform from Market Perform. We anticipate stay-at-home tailwinds to persist for the video game industry and see the industry as defensive in times of economic uncertainty. TTWO's performance in 4Q illustrates the strength of its core franchises during this time of uncertainty and we are encouraged by the company's strategy to seize opportunities in new platforms, distribution models, and game genres, which should provide more stable, growing earnings and cash flow over time," wrote analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note released on Tuesday.

Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS have a position in Take-Two. 

Cramer, just two weeks ago, said that he thinks investors need to take a look at Take-Two over Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard.

And last month on the Action Alerts PLUS monthly call, Cramer picked Take-Two stock as his gaming stock for the coronavirus pandemic.

"While economies are opening and consumers may not be staying home as much going forward, we expect many current stay-at-home tailwinds for video games to persist. Given the sticky nature of video games, we expect engagement levels to stay high and for new and returning lapsed players to continue to play," the note continued.

Watch the video above to see what Cramer has to say about Take-Two now.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buy Regeneron Over Merck Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Merck is joining the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Jim Cramer weighs in on what it means for investors.

Katherine Ross

Watch: Jim Cramer Says Take Novavax 'With Grain of Salt'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the potential Novavax vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Look at Corteva for a Readthrough on Brazil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Brazil, which has now surpassed New York in coronavirus cases.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Love Norwegian Cruise Lines

Jim Cramer weighs in on the cruise stocks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Mnuchin Could Quit If U.S.-China Negotiations Stop

Investors are shrugging off concerns around a possible U.S.-China trade war.

Katherine Ross

What Amazon Means for AutoZone After Earnings: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down his biggest takeaway from AutoZone earnings.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer: 'Sell in May and Go Away' Has Finally Been 'Stamped Out'

Jim Cramer talks about why 'Sell in May and Go Away' has, well, gone away.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Advice for Investors Learning About the Stock Market

Jim Cramer has some advice for where investors should start if they want to learn how to invest.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Top Books to Read Over Memorial Day Weekend

Jim Cramer has some books to add to your reading list.

Katherine Ross

Investors Need More Results From Moderna Vaccine Study

Is Dr. Anthony Fauci's optimism around Moderna positive enough for investors?

Katherine Ross