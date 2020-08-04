StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Lack of Sports Boosted Take-Two Earnings

Katherine Ross

Take-Two reported earnings on Monday night. 

Take-Two reported a 54% increase in revenue to $831.3 million as the company saw a 52% increase in add-on content and in-game revenue that accounted for 58% of its total revenue. Net bookings, which includes in-game purchases, totaled $915.2 million, while net income for the period rose 91% to $88.5 million, or 77 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting the New York City-based video game company to report revenue of $824 million and earnings per share of $1.53, according to FactSet.

The company said its revenue growth was driven by the outperformance of NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, as well as Social Point’s mobile games.

The company expects revenue in the fiscal second quarter to range between $750 million to $800 million, with revenue for the year expected to range between $2.80 billion and $2.90 billion per share.

So, what did Jim Cramer think about the earnings? Watch the video above for more. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Calls BP 'Dumb as Plywood'

Jim Cramer says BP did 'a stupid thing' when it reported earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Amazon's Deliveroo Stake Isn't a Needle Mover

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Amazon.

Katherine Ross

3 Stocks to Buy During Hurricane Season

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors watching hurricane season.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Twitter Has Become Unmanaged

Jim Cramer weighs in on Twitter and a certain SEC fine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: August Is the Month of Business Closures

Jim Cramer discusses the need for stimulus.

Katherine Ross

What TikTok Means for Microsoft

Jim Cramer weighs in on the ongoing talks between Microsoft and TikTok and TikTok's value as an acquisition.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer's Not Sure If Microsoft Is the Right Buyer for TikTok

Jim Cramer says TikTok is on the block for a 'fire sale' and he's not so sure Microsoft is the right buyer.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

August Spending 'Is Going to Be Terrible,' Jim Cramer Says

Here's what Jim Cramer is watching in August.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Clorox Is a Buy

It's time to pull the trigger on Clorox after disappointing guidance sends the stock lower Monday, Jim Cramer says.

Katherine Ross