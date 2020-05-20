StreetLightning
Take-Two Earnings: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer weighs in on Take-Two Interactive ahead of earnings.

The company is expected to report earnings after the bell today.

"We are high on TTWO because it benefits from stay-at-home trends (which are expected to last for the foreseeable future), it has games that act as alternatives to live sports (its NBA 2K franchise and future football title), and historically speaking, gaming stocks tend to outperform the broader market in the year leading up to a major console upgrade cycle. We think Take-Two Interactive is a company of the moment and its earnings are more likely to be revised up from Covid-19 than down like the majority of the market," wrote Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS team in their weekly roundup last week.  

You can read more over an Action Alerts PLUS. 

Cramer says that Take-Two "has been a real horse."

"We know that video games have been on fire, Walmart said that, so let's hope that's one of theirs," said Cramer.

