Jim Cramer Says Buy Taiwan Semiconductor

Katherine Ross

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Report, which is the world's biggest contract chipmaker and a lead supplier for Apple Inc., said on Friday that it's planning to build a $12 billion manufacturing facility in Arizona.

The move will create around 1,600 jobs while adding to tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The company said construction on the site will begin next year, with operations targeted for a start date in 2024. The group will use the facility to build advanced semiconductors using its 5-nanometer fabrication technology and plans to have a capacity of 20,000 chips per month. The $12 billion spend is likely to be spread over several years, however, and the capacity is less than half that of its main base in Taiwan.

"This U.S. facility not only enables us to better support our customers and partners, it also gives us more opportunities to attract global talents," it said in a statement. 

"This project is of critical, strategic importance to a vibrant and competitive U.S. semiconductor ecosystem that enables leading U.S. companies to fabricate their cutting-edge semiconductor products within the United States and benefit from the proximity of a world-class semiconductor foundry and ecosystem," TSMC added.

"Taiwan Semiconductor is a great company," said Jim Cramer. Cramer concluded with calling the stock a buy. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

