StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer's Vaccine Advice: Stop Buying Airlines and Travel Stocks

Katherine Ross

Are you looking at the travel stocks and airline stocks as a buying opportunity on the Moderna news?

First, let's tackle the Moderna news.

Moderna reported uniformly positive data from an early trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna said the phase 1 trial of its proposed coronavirus vaccine candidate, induced antibody reactions in all 45 patient participants, with no serious side-effects, following two injections spanning a four week period. The results open the door to a larger study of some 30,000 patients, set to begin on July 27, and follow on from the positive results in vaccine studies reported earlier this week by drugmaker Pfizer.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said the data looked "really quite good," and highlighted the fact that patients only suffered mild side effects from the injection, such as headaches, fever and fatigue

"These positive Phase 1 data are encouraging and represent an important step forward in the clinical development of...our vaccine candidate against COVID-19, and we thank the NIH for their ongoing collaboration," said CEO Stephane Bancel. "The Moderna team continues to focus on starting our Phase 3 study this month and, if successful, filing a BLA." 

Now, let's talk about the travel and airlines sectors which were getting a boost based on the Moderna news.

On Tuesday, Jim Cramer said that the airlines need more financing after getting earning's from Delta. 

Delta CEO Ed Bastian also said that the rebound from April’s outright plunge in domestic flying had stalled and that Delta will halve the number of extra flights it adds in August to 500.

Even with the 1,000 additional flights this month, that puts it at just 30% of its normal July schedule. Over the July 4 holiday weekend, Delta flew only one-fifth as many passengers as it did a year earlier.

Cramer said that he'd play the waiting game on these sectors. 

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Moderna Vaccine: What Jim Cramer Says Investors Don't Realize

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Moderna's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Tesla's Cool, Nissan Isn't

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the new Nissan SUV.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Apple Court Ruling Isn't End of Story

Jim Cramer doesn't think you'll see a boost for Apple from winning the appeal just yet.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Investors Can't Overlook Hong Kong

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beijing's new law on Hong Kong and how President Trump's reaction could impact American stocks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Would Sell UnitedHealth Stock on Earnings

UnitedHealth issued stronger than expected second quarter earnings, but here's why Jim Cramer would sell the stock.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Airlines Need Another Round of Financing

Jim Cramer weighs in on the airlines and how to approach the stocks after Delta earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

julie iannuzzi

Jim Cramer Breaks Down His Mask Challenge

Wondering why Jim Cramer is talking about masks so much?

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Ford Needs More Money

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Ford after the unveil of the new Bronco.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Citi Is a Buy After Earnings

Jim Cramer has some a suggestion for those eyeing Citigroup after earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on JPMorgan: 'I Would Hate to Be Against Them'

Jim Cramer breaks down JPMorgan earnings and why 'fabulous' would be the word he would use to describe the company's balance sheet.

DanKuhn14