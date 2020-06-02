Jim Cramer: Stitch Fix Has an Ethos I Hate to See

Stitch Fix laid off 1,400 employees.

That makes up 19% of its total staff.

Any decision that impacts our hardworking and talented people is incredibly tough, but we believe this is the right thing to do for our business," Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

The company has bout 8,000 employees, 5,100 of which are stylists who help select the items that are shipped to customers each month via subscriptions.

Most of the layoffs will take place in September. The company will provide severance payments, bonuses and extended healthcare coverage to affected employees, according to the Journal.

“All of our California-based stylists will be offered the opportunity to relocate to the new roles in other states,” Lake said.

Stitch Fix said it would be hiring about 2,000 stylists in lower-costs cities such as Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis and Austin, Texas, beginning this summer through 2021.

Following the layoffs, Jim Cramer said the company will have its work ahead of it. "There's an ethos out there I hate to see," Cramer said.

