StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Southwest Shouldn't Be Up 2 Days in a Row

Katherine Ross

What stocks are you looking at?

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Southwest and other stocks. 

But before we dive into Cramer's thoughts, let's recap what UBS analyst Myles Watson had to say about the company in a note released Tuesday, May 26.

Watson said in a note to clients that he was upgrading the Dallas air carrier to buy from neutral "as we see a clearer path for domestic travel recovery."

"Moreover, unlike many other airlines, the balance sheet position of LUV is remarkably clean (near-net cash balance sheet), which provides protection from any step backward in demand under another wave of COVID-19," said Watson, who also raised his price target from $37 to $41 a share.

Watson said Southwest "has the best trajectory at getting back to pre-crisis earnings and cash flow in '23/24."

So, what does Cramer think?

"Let's look at Southwest Airlines (LUV). This is the best-run airline, bar none. Yet, because of the sad shape of the industry, it had to take $3.2 billion in payroll support. That pretty much, for most people, doomed this fantastic company, that and the 55 million shares they offered at the end of April and $1 billion in convertible senior notes," wrote Cramer.

He ended the article with, "What's bad can't be that bad and what's good? It can't be that good."

Cramer explained that he doesn't think that Southwest should be up $3 on Tuesday and up another $3 on Wednesday.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Disney Needs More Than Temperature Checks to Reopen, Jim Cramer Says

Can Disney reopen safely? Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer Tell President Trump to Walk Away from Twitter

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about President Donald Trump's threats to regulate Twitter.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Boeing Stock Here

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing's layoffs and whether or not they were inevtiable.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Don't Know How to Value Space

SpaceX's launch is taking place on Wednesday. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'Too Much Demand' to Think Elon Musk Has to Cut Tesla Prices

Is Tesla lowering the price of Model 3's in China a positive sign? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Mortgage Rates Show 'Counter Urban Trade'

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about mortgage rates.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Look at Corteva for a Readthrough on Brazil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Brazil, which has now surpassed New York in coronavirus cases.

Katherine Ross

Watch: Jim Cramer Says Take Novavax 'With Grain of Salt'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the potential Novavax vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Take-Two Down Makes No Sense, Buy Stock: Cramer

Jim Cramer gives his thoughts on Take-Two Interactive.

Katherine Ross

Buy Regeneron Over Merck Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Merck is joining the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Jim Cramer weighs in on what it means for investors.

Katherine Ross