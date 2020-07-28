3M reported earnings Tuesday, July 28.

The company reported adjusted profits for the three months ending in June were pegged at $1.78 per share, down 19% from the same period last year and 2 cents shy of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, 3M said, slumped 11.9% to $7.2 billion, again missing analysts' forecasts of a $7.32 billion tally.

“While our results were significantly impacted by the global economic slowdown, we executed well, managed our costs and delivered another quarter of robust cash flow,” said CEO Mike Roman. “We are taking actions to navigate near-term challenges, while relentlessly innovating for our customers and investing for the future to lead out of the slowdown and continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.

“Globally across 3M, we continue to fight the pandemic from all angles and help ensure the safety of our employees, healthcare workers and first-responders, and the public,” he added. “I remain incredibly proud of how our team is leading through these unprecedented times, and I thank all 3Mers for their tireless efforts.”

The company also declined to reinstate its full-year profit guidance, as coronavirus shutdowns of businesses around the world hammered industrial sales.

Jim Cramer notes that he thinks that there's "something wrong with the company."

Watch the video for more of Cramer's thoughts.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer