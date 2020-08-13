StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Why Jim Cramer Doesn't See Even Small Stimulus Deal Getting Done

Katherine Ross

The stimulus talks are deadlocked. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she received an “overture” from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to meet but turned down the offer since the White House hadn't budged from its stimulus demands.

“We have made clear to the administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion,” Pelosi said Wednesday in a joint statement with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. “We are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously.”

Mnuchin, however, said it was Pelosi who was "unwilling to meet to continue negotiations unless we agreed in advance to her proposal, costing at least $2 trillion."

"The Democrats have no interest in negotiating," he added.

Jim Cramer said he simply doesn't see even a small deal getting done due to a "toxic" environment on Capitol Hill, and yet he noted that markets don't seem to care. 

Watch: Market Doesn't Care About Stimulus Stalemate Thursday: Jim Cramer Explains Why

And this comes as we get the weekly jobless claims data which shows that less than 1 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last month.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 963,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Aug. 8, down from a revised 1.186 million claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of 1.15 million.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 15.486 million for the week ended Aug. 1, down from a revised 16.09 million the week before. The continuing claims numbers are reported with a one-week lag, but are considered a better gauge of the labor market. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Buy 3M Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 3M stock after a sales update from the company.

Katherine Ross

What Has Jim Cramer Hopeful About the Return of Sports

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about Penn National and the return of sports.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Vroom Was 'Surprisingly Disappointing'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Vroom earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Like Tapestry Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tapestry.

Katherine Ross

Can Uber, Lyft Reach Profitability? Jim Cramer Doesn't Think So

Jim Cramer weighs in on Lyft and Uber following earnings and the now-infamous California ruling.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Kamala Harris Means for UnitedHealth

Jim Cramer discusses Biden's vice presidenital nominee, Kamala Harris.

Katherine Ross

by

joesmith518

Airbnb Must Be Doing Better Than I Thought, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on a possible Airbnb IPO.

Katherine Ross

by

markji

Jim Cramer Says Moderna Could Be 'One of the Winners' in Vaccine Race

Jim Cramer discusses Moderna and where he sees the company's candidate falling in the race to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Katherine Ross

by

Kevlev

Jim Cramer Says Don't Own Uber Stock: 'This Is Death Knell'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber and Lyft.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer Remembers Sumner Redstone

Jim Cramer remembers the media icon Sumner Redstone.

Katherine Ross