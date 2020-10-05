Jim Cramer: Shutdowns Make Running NYC Small Business Impossible

The number of confirmed global deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose to 1.037 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed cases of the virus across the world have risen to 35,165,808.

The U.S. death toll is 209,725, the most in the world and more than 20% of the global total. The number of infected people in the U.S. was 7,418,107.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump's Democratic challenger in next month's presidential election, tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. It's the second time Biden has been screened and cleared in three days, according to his campaign.

Senate Republicans said they won't be delaying Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett despite three GOP senators contracting the virus. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the hearings would begin as scheduled Oct. 12, with some parts of it conducted remotely.

New York City this week will close non-essential businesses and schools in nine neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens that have seen a surge in virus infections, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed. the closure of schools in the hotspots in an afternoon press briefing, and added that New York state would be taking over enforcement of rules in COVID-19 hotspots within New York City.

