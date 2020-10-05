TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Shutdowns Make Running NYC Small Business Impossible

Katherine Ross

The number of confirmed global deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose to 1.037 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed cases of the virus across the world have risen to 35,165,808.

The U.S. death toll is 209,725, the most in the world and more than 20% of the global total. The number of infected people in the U.S. was 7,418,107.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump's Democratic challenger in next month's presidential election, tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. It's the second time Biden has been screened and cleared in three days, according to his campaign.

Senate Republicans said they won't be delaying Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett despite three GOP senators contracting the virus. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the hearings would begin as scheduled Oct. 12, with some parts of it conducted remotely.

New York City this week will close non-essential businesses and schools in nine neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens that have seen a surge in virus infections, said Mayor Bill de Blasio. 

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed. the closure of schools in the hotspots in an afternoon press briefing, and added that New York state would be taking over enforcement of rules in COVID-19 hotspots within New York City.

Jim Cramer broke down the challenge that lies ahead for New York City businesses in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowen Takes a Look at Apple's Digital Payments Opportunity

Kevin Perkins and Jacques Potts

by

kperkins2

Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating on Shares of NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Alex Moreno

by

kperkins2

Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Raised to $101 at Oppenheimer as Analysts Reiterate Outperform

Jeeho Yu & Nikhil Gunderia

by

kperkins2

Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire Heart-Drug Developer MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion

Javier Frausto

Why Jim Cramer Is Looking Past LabCorp's COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization

Jim Cramer discusses LabCorp's emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer: Companies Are Hiring Chief Medical Officers

Jim Cramer weighs in on Amazon and companies hiring chief medical officers.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Why Jim Cramer Was Surprised That Constellation 'Ran Up'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Constellation's quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer's Reaction to the September Jobs Report

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the jobs report.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer Says NFL Needs to Have Players 'Under Lockdown'

Jim Cramer discusses the NFL.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Jim Cramer: Secretary Mnuchin Is Under No Instructions to Get a Deal Done

Jim Cramer discusses a stimulus package and whether Trump testing positive for coronavirus changes the dynamic of the conversation.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun