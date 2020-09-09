Jim Cramer: Slack Did Not Have 'the Quarter We Expected'

Let's talk about Slack's earnings.

Slack reported that it narrowed its fiscal-second-quarter loss on 49% higher revenue, driven by 30% paid-customer growth, but provided disappointing billings data.

For the quarter ended July 31 the San Francisco company reported a net loss of 13 cents a share against a loss of 98 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Shares outstanding rose 53% to 564.4 million.

On an adjusted per-share basis, Slack broke even in the latest quarter.

Revenue reached $215.9 million from $145 million.

Wall Street analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a loss of 14 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 3 cents, on revenue of $209.1 million.

“Paid Customer growth — which is the single most important driver of the business over the long term — accelerated in Q2, up 30% year-over-year,” said Stewart Butterfield, CEO, and Co-Founder of Slack. “One of the drivers of this acceleration was Slack Connect, which offers seamless, secure inter-company collaboration that we believe is light years ahead of email. We ended the quarter with more than 380,000 connected endpoints, up more than 200% year-over-year, and now more than 52,000 Paid Customers use Connect, up 160% year-over-year.”

