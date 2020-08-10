Simon Property Group, the U.S. mall retailer, has been in talks with Amazon.com to turn some of its anchor department-store spaces into fulfillment centers for the online retailing giant, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions between the two companies have been underway for months and began before the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Property and Amazon have explored converting stores formerly occupied by J.C. Penney and Sears into Amazon distribution centers, the people told the Journal.

Amazon also has been in talks with multiple mall landlords about putting its coming grocery-store chain in J.C. Penney locations, the Journal added, citing a person familiar with the matter. Whether those include malls operated by Simon Property couldn’t be determined.

Jim Cramer says that he thinks that Simon Property Group is a buy and that this potential deal could really help the ailing mall.

And, for anyone who's been watching or reading Cramer in the past couple of years one of his concerns has been the dying mall.

Watch the video above for more from Cramer.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: