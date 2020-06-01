Jim Cramer Says Sell Coty Stock

Coty has a new CEO.

Coty named Peter Harf CEO. Harf was previously the chairman and is now the company's fourth CEO in less than four years.

“I’ve known Coty for a long time and there is a lot of potential within this company. I’m delighted to return to an active leadership role," Harf said. "We are all energized by the task ahead – to lead Coty to the best it can be. Further, in KKR, we have a world-renowned investor that will work alongside us in transforming Coty.”

The company will also create a three-person executive committee it says will "will make sure that Coty takes the right steps towards becoming a more profitable business and delivering on its commitments."

The announcement followed KKR and Coty signing a definitive agreement to spin Coty's hair brands into a separate company that will have KKR owning 60% while Coty owns 40%.

This deal was announced last month.

The management shake up also follows a Friday collapse for Coty shares following a report from Forbes that suggested Kylie Jenner, who sold 51% of her 'Kylie Cosmetics' line to the company last year for around $600 million, had inflated its value to the media. Forbes also said that Kris Jenner, Kylie's mother, was a part-owner of the cosmetics line that earns a profit from Coty sales.

