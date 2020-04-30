Jim Cramer: Buy Tech Stocks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Let's talk earnings!

Both Twitter and Facebook reported earnings.

First, let's start with Facebook.

Facebook reported revenue of $17.74 billion versus analyst estimates of $17.33 billion, while EPS of $1.71 missed an estimate of $1.74 a share.

Facebook said it faced a period of "unprecedented uncertainty" and declined to provide financial guidance for the second quarter and full year.

At the same time, "after the initial steep decrease in advertising revenue in March, we have seen signs of stability reflected in the first three weeks of April, where advertising revenue has been approximately flat compared to the same period a year ago, down from the 17% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2020," the company said.

"The April trends reflect weakness across all of our user geographies as most of our major countries have had some sort of shelter-in-place guidelines in effect," the company added.

Now, let's go over Twitter.

Twitter posted a 1 penny per share loss for the first three months of the year, compared to a 10 cent per-share profit in the first quarter of 2019. Daily active users, however, rose 24% to 166 million, helping revenues rise 2.7% to a forecast-beating $808 million.

"During the first quarter, we made progress on our two most significant revenue product priorities. Our first priority is our ad server rebuild, which we are focused on completing by the end of Q2," said CEO Jack Dorsey. "This rebuild will transition our platform to microservice architecture and we expect it will result in more efficient operation, faster innovation, and better ability to experiment. We were pleased that some of our new services on the ad server successfully handled record Super Bowl ad traffic in February."

