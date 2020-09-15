Jim Cramer Says Oracle-TikTok Partnership Will 'Absolutely' Be Accepted By President Trump

TikTok is leaning on President Donald Trump to approve Oracle's buyout bid, even though it may not satisfy all of the demands laid out last month, according to a report.

Any deal for part of TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, must be approved both by Chinese authorities and by the White House. Trump issued an executive order in August banning transactions with TikTok unless it is sold to a U.S buyer.

At an August 3 press conference, Trump added that the app would be banned "around" Sept. 15 unless ByteDance sells its U.S.-based assets by that time.

According to CNBC, however, the deal struck between Oracle and TikTok allows ByteDance to retain operational and financial control of its U.S. assets. The deal would make Oracle a "trusted technology partner" that would be responsible for storing and securing data in the U.S.

Terms for Oracle's proposal haven't been disclosed, but it is backed up by private equity firms Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic.

At the end of the day, Jim Cramer expects the deal to be approved by the president. Watch the video above to hear why Cramer thinks Trump will consider the deal as it stands as a "big win" against China.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: