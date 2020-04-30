StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: You Haven't Missed Your Chance to Buy Tesla

Daniel Kuhn

In another earnings report that captured the attention of Wall Street…and social media…Tesla’s Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report first quarter results hit the wire Wednesday after the closing bell.

Tesla soared after hours after reporting a surprise profit. The electric automaker reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.24 compared to an expected loss of 28 cents per share. Tesla’s revenue for the March quarter came in at a slight miss of $5.99 billion.

Tesla also delivered 88,400 cars in the first quarter, which came in as better than feared. The company did not update its full-year delivery guidance of 500,000 vehicles .

Tesla’s main factory in Fremont, California has been closed since March 19 and the timeline for reopening remains uncertain. The shelter-in-place order for the Bay area remains in place through May.

Shelter-in-place orders caught Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ire during Tesla’s earnings call. Musk called the orders “fascist.” Musk said the continued closure of the Fremont factory poses a “serious risk” to Tesla’s finances.

Musk described the orders as "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all constitutional rights."

Tesla shares are up 85% for the year despite the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Many analysts across Wall Street are raising or maintaining their price targets for the stock.

What does Jim Cramer have to say about the quarter? TheStreet founder and ActionAlertsPLUS portfolio manager breaks it down in the video above. 

