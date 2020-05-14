StreetLightning
Jim Cramer on Sanofi: Covid-19 Vaccine Is 'Race to Moon'

Katherine Ross

French drugmaker Sanofi is rushing to develop the world’s first coronavirus vaccine.

CEO Paul Hudson told Bloomberg News Wednesday that Americans would likely be the first recipients once the vaccine is ready for mass use.

His reasoning for the prioritization of Americans is because the U.S. government was first to fund the French drug titan's vaccine research.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority was the entity that provided financing.

“The U.S. government has the right to the largest preorder because it’s invested in taking the risk,” Sanofi Chief Executive Paul Hudson told Bloomberg.

The U.S., which expanded its vaccine partnership with the company in February, says “that if we’ve helped you manufacture the doses at risk, we expect to get the doses first.”

French officials, however, have pushed back against this, calling the prioritization “unacceptable.”

They argue that the Paris-based company has been the recipient of billions of euros in research credits funded by French taxpayers.

Sanofi has also been working with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline on COVID-19 vaccine candidates the pair hope will be ready by next year.

In a statement, the company said, “We have always been committed in these unprecedented circumstances to make our vaccine accessible to everyone."

Comparing the race to develop a vaccine to the Space Race of the 1960s, Jim Cramer said, "The French should get it first...Sanofi is a French company."

Comparing the race to develop a vaccine to the Space Race of the 1960s, Jim Cramer said, "The French should get it first...Sanofi is a French company."

