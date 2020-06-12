StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says Hertz Is Worth Nothing

Katherine Ross

Hey, you, listen up.

First of all, let's break down what's going on with Hertz.

The company is looking to take advantage of its recent stock-price run-up and issue what could amount to as much as $1 billion in additional equity to raise funds it needs to pay off creditors amid its own bankruptcy proceedings.

In a court filing, the car rental giant has proposed offering as many as 246.78 million common shares. Hertz based its request to the court on a nearly 10-fold increase in its stock price from 56 cents on May 26 to $5.53 on Monday, according to the filing.

“The recent market prices of and the trading volumes in Hertz’s common stock potentially present a unique opportunity for the debtors to raise capital on terms that are far superior to any debtor-in-possession financing,” the company told the bankruptcy judge.

And, importantly: Hertz said it would warn any potential buyers “the common stock could ultimately be worthless.” 

The move has raised attention due to its legality, given that the New York Stock Exchange is in the process of delisting Hertz for falling below $1. The company has appealed the notice of delisting.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection last Friday as the collapse in the global travel industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic overwhelmed its ability to reach long-term agreements with creditors on reduced payments.

