Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Robinhood investors and the way that they're approaching the market.

He's been talking extensively about Robinhood investors since this summer.

One Robinhood stock he likes is Levi Strauss.

Last week, he had Chip Bergh, CEO, on CNBC's Mad Money after earnings.

"In his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Chip Bergh, president and CEO of Levi Strauss, the apparel maker that just posted a surprise eight-cents-a-share earnings beat when analysts were expecting a 22-cent loss. Shares of Levi surged 5% by the close," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt.

Bergh said that while overall revenues have been lower during the pandemic, there are still areas of growth. He said the trend of "casualization" continues as more people work outside of the office and denim is still a bigger category than athleisure.

Bergh added that Levi has seen years of digitalization plans compressed into a short period of time. Online sales are booming, up over 50%, as are new options like buying online and shipping from stores or utilizing curbside pickup options.

So, why does Jim Cramer think that investors should watch Robinhood stocks?

