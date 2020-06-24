Jim Cramer Tells Fellow Restaurant Owners 'Stay In the Game'

There are over 9.2 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 477,000 deaths.

The U.S. has over 2.3 million cases with over 121,000 deaths.

Texas recorded more than 5,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, a record daily toll, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, who said he didn’t want to backtrack on reopening the state but urged residents to take greater precautions, saying people shouldn’t go out unless absolutely necessary.

California also reported more than 5,000 new cases and hospitalizations in the state hit a record of 3,700.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a House committee that he believes “it will be when and not if” there will be a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Fauci also contradicted President Donald Trump, who said on Saturday that the U.S. was slowing down testing. Fauci said that neither he nor any other officials he knew of had been asked by the president to slow testing, and that they planned to do the opposite.

He also said that the pandemic is a “mixed bag” with some states doing well in controlling the spread of the virus, but said that the surge in other states is “very troublesome to me.”

However, Fauci said that it might not be necessary for states to full shutter again as they see an increase in cases.

So, what does this mean for businesses in states such as Texas and Arizona and Florida?



