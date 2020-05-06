Jim Cramer Says The Real Issue With GM Is China

General Motors posted earnings.

The company said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in March came in at 62 cents per share, more than double the Street consensus forecast of 30 cents per share and down 56% from the same period last year.

Revenues fell 6.2% from last year to $32.7 billion, but again beat analysts' estimates of a $31.1 billion tally. The strength of revenues will help support the group's decision to suspend its quarterly cash dividend, as well as its share repurchase program, as it moves to bolster its balance sheet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The strength of this company has always been its people, and I am proud to stand with our best as we confront these challenges together - as one team - while we continue our transformation," said CEO Mary Barra. "We have a track record of making swift, strategic and tough decisions to ensure our long-term viability and create value for all of our stakeholders.”

