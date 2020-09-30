TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Be Ready for a Contested Election

Katherine Ross

Worries about a contested election followed an acrimonious debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but those worries were overshadowed on Wall Street after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi agreed to meet later Wednesday afternoon to discuss a stimulus package.

During the debate--which turned into a shouting match between the president and former vice president in what was referred to as a dumpster fire--Trump escalated his efforts to undermine public confidence in the election, saying at one point the election was already "rigged" despite no evidence of that.

“This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” Trump said Tuesday night in Cleveland. “We might not know for months because these ballots are going to be all over.”

He also said he would ask the Supreme Court to "look at” the ballots cast in November.

And Biden said that Trump had no plan and pointed to the number of Americans who have died since the pandemic reached the U.S. Discussing Trump’s approach to the pandemic, Biden said, “he either panicked or looked at the stock market.”

Biden, at one point, snapped and said, "Will you shut up man?" to President Trump.

So, what was Jim Cramer's takeaway for investors?

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: It's a 'Major Mistake' Not to Own Gold

Jim Cramer explains why everyone needs gold in their portfolio.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish on NIO

Nikhil Gunderia

by

Emmanwo8

Analysts Reiterate Overweight Rating on Abbott Laboratories following European Approval of Freestyle Libre 3

Kevin Perkins & Javier Frausto

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer's Advice to Approach SPAC IPOs

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors eyeing SPAC IPOs.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer: Why Don't Uber and Lyft Merge?

Jim Cramer discusses Uber.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer Wouldn't Buy Tiffany Stock

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Tiffany and LVMH.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Pinterest (PINS) Initiated with a BUY at Guggenheim

Jeeho Yun and Jacques Potts

by

JavierFrausto

Jim Cramer Says Buy Chipotle, Darden and Starbucks Stocks

Jim Cramer has some stock picks for investors.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrades UPS to Overweight

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

JavierFrausto

Jim Cramer: There's a Permanent Trend Towards Eating at Home

Jim Cramer discusses McCormick's quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts