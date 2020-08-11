StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Wouldn't Take Putin's Word on Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

Katherine Ross

Russia is the first country in the world to formally approve a vaccine against the coronavirus, marking a new chapter in the global race toward finding a viable antidote to fight the deadly pathogen. Stocks surged higher on the news, though ETF Focus noted a vaccine could be bad news for gold.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia's health care regulator approved a COVID-19 vaccine, though the vaccine has yet to complete clinical trials and no information about any late-phase testing has been published.

Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has undergone proper testing and is safe.

“I know it has proven efficient and forms a stable immunity, and I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests,” he said. “We must be grateful to those who made that first step very important for our country and the entire world."

The Russian leader added that one of his two adult daughters has received two shots of the vaccine. “She has taken part in the experiment,” Putin said, not naming which of his two daughters had been inoculated.

While markets found reason to be optimistic, Jim Cramer said Putin's track record leaves him feeling more positive about the chances for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

When the pandemic struck Russia, Putin ordered state officials to shorten the time of clinical trials for potential coronavirus vaccines. Russia has registered 890,799 coronavirus cases, including 14,973 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Worldwide, there are over 20 million cases of the coronavirus, with over 736,000 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has surpassed 5 million cases with over 163,000 deaths. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Own Uber Stock: 'This Is Death Knell'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber and Lyft.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Jim Cramer on Casper Stock: I Would Never Own a Mattress Company

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Casper following narrower than expected earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Capital Gains Tax Cut 'Just Helps the Rich'

Jim Cramer says the U.S. doesn't need a capital gains tax cut.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls Trump Executive Order's Approach to States a 'Shame'

Jim Cramer discusses President Trump's executive orders and what stood out to him.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer's Watching Ahead of His Monthly AAP Call

Jim Cramer looks at the market and one particular stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says President Trump Wants Cold War with China

Jim Cramer breaks down why he thinks President Trump is a 'cold warrior.'

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Explains the Importance of His Mask Challenge

Jim Cramer discusses his mask contest.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Simon Properties Stock Is a Buy

Jim Cramer says Amazon could 'make a difference' at the mall.

Katherine Ross

Twitter Not Right Fit for TikTok, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on TikTok and Microsoft and who he thinks is the better match.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buffett's Portfolio Isn't That Good for this Market

Jim Cramer discusses Berkshire Hathaway's quarter and reviews Warren Buffett's current portfolio.

Katherine Ross