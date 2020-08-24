Jim Cramer: President Trump Will Go After Biden During RNC

The Republican National Convention is here.

The RNC will take place from Monday, August 24 to Thursday, August 27. It runs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time each night.

On Monday night, keep your eyes peeled for speeches from Nikki Haley, and Donald Trump Jr.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside in June, will also speak on Monday.

On Tuesday night, speakers include Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump.

Wednesday will feature Mike Pence, Marsha Blackburn, Lara Trump, and more.

And then, on Thursday night, Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination from the White House.

So, what is Jim Cramer watching?

Well, he says that he expects President Trump to "go after" Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden despite the fact that Biden did not "go after" President Trump during the Democratic National Convention last week.

