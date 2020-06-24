Jim Cramer: David Portnoy Could Make Penn National Stock to Own

Are sports back?

Baseball is. Potentially.

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday, June 23 that players will head to training in July to prep for a 60-game season that's slated to start around July 24.

"Earlier this evening, the full Board reaffirmed the players' eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible. To that end, we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule," wrote the Major League Baseball Players Association on Monday, June 22.

Then, on Tuesday, the Twitter account of MLBPA Communications tweeted that, "all remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps."

So, what does this mean for sports betting? And, specifically, investors who are looking at sports betting stocks?

Jim Cramer said that he likes DraftKings, but prefers Penn National.

On Monday, Jeffries analyst David Katz initiated DraftKings and said that the company is "best positioned to capitalize" on the growth of digital/sports wagering in the U.S., according to a Jefferies analyst, who initiated coverage of the online sports betting site with a buy rating.

In the video above Jim Cramer breaks down how David Portnoy could make Penn National the winner of the return of sports.

