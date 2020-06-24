StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: David Portnoy Could Make Penn National Stock to Own

Katherine Ross

Are sports back?

Baseball is. Potentially. 

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday, June 23 that players will head to training in July to prep for a 60-game season that's slated to start around July 24.

"Earlier this evening, the full Board reaffirmed the players' eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible. To that end, we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule," wrote the Major League Baseball Players Association on Monday, June 22. 

Then, on Tuesday, the Twitter account of MLBPA Communications tweeted that, "all remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps."

So, what does this mean for sports betting? And, specifically, investors who are looking at sports betting stocks?

Jim Cramer said that he likes DraftKings, but prefers Penn National. 

On Monday, Jeffries analyst David Katz initiated DraftKings and said that the company is "best positioned to capitalize" on the growth of digital/sports wagering in the U.S., according to a Jefferies analyst, who initiated coverage of the online sports betting site with a buy rating.

In the video above Jim Cramer breaks down how David Portnoy could make Penn National the winner of the return of sports. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Wait to Buy Microsoft Stock

How's Microsoft looking? Jim Cramer breaks down when he would buy Microsoft stock.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer's GNC Bankruptcy Takeaway: Don't Own Mall Stocks

Jim Cramer says GNC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing proves what he's been saying all along, don't own mall stocks.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Tells Fellow Restaurant Owners 'Stay In the Game'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dr. Fauci's comments around states not having to close completely as cases rise.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Boycotting Facebook Won't Hurt its Bottom Line

Jim Cramer says that the brands boycotting Facebook won't have an impact on the bottom line.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes T-Mobile Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on T-Mobile.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Dell Reportedly Spinning Off VMware Is a 'Good Move'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Dell.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Boeing's Cursed Twice

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Explains Why Immigration Is Important for Big Tech

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Trump Administration suspending certain visas.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Spotify Is 'Very Good,' Netflix Is 'Unbelievable''

Jim Cramer weighs in on Spotify after comparing the stock to Netflix.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Beyond Meat Should Be Down on Starbuck's Deals With Impossible Foods

Jim Cramer breaks down what Starbucks going meatless with Impossible Foods means for Beyond Meat stock.

DanKuhn14