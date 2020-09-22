Jim Cramer: Peloton Can't Stand Up to the Death Star

Peloton was under pressure after rival exercise bike maker Echelon struck a deal with e-commerce giant Amazon.com to produce and sell a competing tech-enabled bike at a fraction of the cost.

Touted as Amazon’s first-ever connected fitness product, the Prime Bike will give customers access to hundreds of live and on-demand classes, Echelon said in a statement. It will retail for $499.

Peloton has been on a tear over the past six months as fitness buffs have turned to the internet-connected workout-at-home machines and the company’s online interactive fitness classes as the coronavirus pandemic has kept many gyms closed.

And it’s not slowing down. Peloton earlier this month launched more economical versions of its at-home gym equipment - Bike+ and the Tread - though both retail for $2,495, about five times the price of Amazon’s Prime Bike.

Peloton said it has doubled its connected-fitness-subscription base from a year earlier to more than 1.09 million, while paid digital subscriptions tripled to more than 316,800. The company pegged its total membership base at 3.1 million.

So should Peloton be concerned?

