StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Oracle Is 'Very Inexpensive'

Katherine Ross

Oracle posted earnings that topped estimates on earnings and revenue.

For its fiscal first quarter, which ended in August, the company reported 2% growth in revenues to $9.4 billion and GAAP EPS of 72 cents per share, up 16%. Analysts were expecting sales of $9.17 billion and GAAP earnings of 67 cents per share.

"Q1 was fantastic with total revenue beating guidance by more than $150 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share beating guidance by $0.07," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. "Our cloud applications businesses continued their rapid revenue growth with Fusion ERP up 33% and NetSuite ERP up 23%... Our infrastructure businesses are also growing rapidly as revenue from Zoom more than doubled from Q4 last year to Q1 in this year."

Catz added that she has a "high level of confidence" that Oracle's revenue will accelerate post-COVID. 

Oracle's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock, which will be paid to shareholders on Oct. 22.

The company reported a GAAP operating margin of 34% for the fist quarter, along with short-term deferred revenues of $9.9 billion. Operating cash flow was $13.1 billion during the trailing twelve months. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Penn National Gaming (PENN) with a Buy Rating and Street High Price Target

Javier Frausto

by

Emmanwo8

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

D.A. Davidson Thinks Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is "The ULTAmate Reopening Trade"

Alex Moreno

by

Emmanwo8

Bank of America Initiates Shares of DraftKings with a Neutral Rating

Jacques Potts

by

JavierFrausto

Analysts Raise Oracle’s (ORCL) Price Target Following Strong Quarterly Results

Jacques Potts

by

Emmanwo8

Cowen Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Outperform as Digital Investments Pay Off

Jeeho Yun

by

Emmanwo8

Analysts Raise Adobe Price Targets Ahead of Earnings

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

JavierFrausto

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Soar as Evercore ISI Initiates at Outperform

Kareem Winters

by

Emmanwo8

RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating on Facebook Citing Underappreciated Product Development

Kevin Perkins

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer: Too Much 'Hot Money' in Peloton

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Peloton after earnings.

Katherine Ross