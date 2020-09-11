Jim Cramer: Oracle Is 'Very Inexpensive'

Oracle posted earnings that topped estimates on earnings and revenue.

For its fiscal first quarter, which ended in August, the company reported 2% growth in revenues to $9.4 billion and GAAP EPS of 72 cents per share, up 16%. Analysts were expecting sales of $9.17 billion and GAAP earnings of 67 cents per share.

"Q1 was fantastic with total revenue beating guidance by more than $150 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share beating guidance by $0.07," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. "Our cloud applications businesses continued their rapid revenue growth with Fusion ERP up 33% and NetSuite ERP up 23%... Our infrastructure businesses are also growing rapidly as revenue from Zoom more than doubled from Q4 last year to Q1 in this year."

Catz added that she has a "high level of confidence" that Oracle's revenue will accelerate post-COVID.

Oracle's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock, which will be paid to shareholders on Oct. 22.

The company reported a GAAP operating margin of 34% for the fist quarter, along with short-term deferred revenues of $9.9 billion. Operating cash flow was $13.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.

