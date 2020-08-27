Jim Cramer Told You That Oracle Bid for TikTok Was Coming

There's a slew of TikTok news hitting the wires this morning.

First, let's start with Oracle. The company is reportedly putting in a bid for $20 billion for ByteDance's TikTok.

"The proposed deal would comprise $10 billion in cash, $10 billion in Oracle stock and 50% of annual TikTok profit to flow back to TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, for two years, according to one individual with knowledge of the deal," reported TheWrap.

In an email to TheStreet, Oracle declined to comment on the bid.

And then there's Walmart.

Walmart is jumping into the TikTok bid alongside Microsoft.

Microsoft earlier this month had said it was talking with Tiktok's parent, Bytedance, about acquiring the video app.

“The way Tik Tok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets,” Walmart said in a statement to CNBC. “We believe a potential relationship with Tik Tok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses."

At the time of publication, Walmart had not responded to a request for comment by TheStreet.

