StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Told You That Oracle Bid for TikTok Was Coming

Katherine Ross

There's a slew of TikTok news hitting the wires this morning. 

First, let's start with Oracle. The company is reportedly putting in a bid for $20 billion for ByteDance's TikTok.

"The proposed deal would comprise $10 billion in cash, $10 billion in Oracle stock and 50% of annual TikTok profit to flow back to TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, for two years, according to one individual with knowledge of the deal," reported TheWrap.

In an email to TheStreet, Oracle declined to comment on the bid.

And then there's Walmart. 

Walmart is jumping into the TikTok bid alongside Microsoft. 

Microsoft earlier this month had said it was talking with Tiktok's parent, Bytedance, about acquiring the video app. 

More: Why Jim Cramer Thinks Microsoft is a Winner

“The way Tik Tok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets,” Walmart said in a statement to CNBC. “We believe a potential relationship with Tik Tok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses."

At the time of publication, Walmart had not responded to a request for comment by TheStreet.

Jim Cramer's first take: I told you so. Watch his real-time reaction in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dow Jones Shake-up

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Javier Frausto

by

JPotts

Starbucks upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

Jacques Potts

by

JPotts

Salesforce (CRM) Reports Strong Earnings

Kareem Winters

by

JPotts

Abbott Soars on BinaxNOW COVID-19 test Approval

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

KareemWinters

Nikola - Don't Drop the Ball Now

Jeeho Yun

by

JavierFrausto

Analysts See Continued Growth for Tesla

Nikhil Gunderia

by

KareemWinters

AMD Price Target Hike

Kareem Winters

by

Jones1942

July Report on Durable Goods

Report on Durable Goods Manufacturers’ shipments, inventories, and orders

Alex Moreno

by

JavierFrausto

AbbVie Submits Application to FDA for RINVOQ

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

JavierFrausto

Autodesk Earnings Beat Consensus

Jacques Potts

by

JPotts