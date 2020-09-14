Jim Cramer: Oracle Has Been 'Very Secretive' About TikTok Talks

Oracle has emerged as the preferred buyer of TikTok's U.S. assets, multiple media reports suggested Sunday, after the video-sharing app's China-based parent rejected a competing offer from Microsoft.

ByteDance informed Microsoft of its decision earlier Sunday, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said in a statement, paving the way for an Oracle-led consortium to pick up the U.S. assets, both Bloomberg and Reuters have reported. Walmart and Microsoft were considered front-runners for the TikTok franchise, after the world's largest retailer joined the tech giant's pursuit in late August, just days after software group Oracle indicated it was also interested in the valuable American operations.

However, both President Donald Trump, who ordered the sale of TikTok's U.S. business last month under the guise of national security concerns, and the Chinese government need to approve the sale by September 20. If that deadline passes, Trump told reporters over the weekend, TikTok will cease to operate in its second-largest market.

"ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests, Microsoft said in a statement Sunday. "To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement."

Oracle confirmed comments from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin earlier Monday that suggests the cloud and software group could be considered a technology partner to ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, as it looks to meet a September 20 deadline to sell its U.S. business or face a shutdown in its second-largest market.

"Oracle confirms Secretary Mnuchin's statement that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the Treasury Department over the weekend in which Oracle will serve as the trusted technology provider," the company said in a statement. "Oracle has a 40-year track record providing secure, highly performant technology solutions."

