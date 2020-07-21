StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: People Want to Own Opko on NFL Deal

Katherine Ross

Opko announced that the medical testing group's BioReference Labs division won a coronavirus screening contract with the National Football League.

BioReference Labs, the third-largest clinical laboratory in the United States, will handle testing for 32 teams in 30 cities around the country, its executive chairman, Jon Cohen, told CNBC's Mad Money program late Monday. Last week, BioReference Labs was awarded a coronavirus screening contract with the National Basketball Association as it ramps-up its regular season re-start at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It also marshals testing for Major League Soccer.

Cohen said BioReference Labs is now providing COVID-19 test results in 72 hours, with expedited 24-hour service for front-line healthcare workers, and can process up to 70,000 PCR tests each day.

The confirmation follows news that the NFL, along with the NFL Players' Association, agreed to daily COVID-19 testing of all players, coaches and staff during the first two weeks of training camp, which is expected to start early next month, a pace that will slow to every other day if the positive rate is pegged below 5%. NFL rules will require two negative tests for all those involved in camp -- over a five day period -- before they can enter team facilities.

Does Jim Cramer think that younger investors should but Opko?

Watch the video above for more. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Buy Newell Stock

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on an outdoor stock that he'd buy right here, right now.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Apple Carbon Neutral Appeals to Younger Investors

Apple says that it will be carbon neutral by 2030. Jim Cramer breaks down what the move means to the younger generation of voters.

Katherine Ross

Coca-Cola's Earnings Were 'Good' Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts after Coca-Cola reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Lockheed When It's Down

Jim Cramer weighs in on Lockheed Martin and how he's approaching the stock following earnings.

Katherine Ross

Buy IBM on Strong Earnings, Jim Cramer Says

Following a strong earnings report that surprised Wall Street, here's why Jim Cramer would buy the stock here.

DanKuhn14

Investing on Drug News? Jim Cramer Says Use Calls

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to buy following the results of drug trials.

Katherine Ross

by

bennyheis

Jim Cramer Doesn't Understand Boris Johnson's Vaccine Negativity

Jim Cramer weighs in on Pfizer's vaccine candidate's trials and less-than-optimistic phrasing from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer Says Economy Needs From Stimulus Bill

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what we need from the next coronavirus bill.

Katherine Ross

Don't Bet Farm on Amazon, Jim Cramer Says Stay Diversified

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Amazon and how his charitable portfolio is approaching the stock.

Katherine Ross

Disney Has to 'Suffer Through,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Disney as the parks move to ban eating and drinking while walking.

Katherine Ross