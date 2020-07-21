Jim Cramer: People Want to Own Opko on NFL Deal

Opko announced that the medical testing group's BioReference Labs division won a coronavirus screening contract with the National Football League.

BioReference Labs, the third-largest clinical laboratory in the United States, will handle testing for 32 teams in 30 cities around the country, its executive chairman, Jon Cohen, told CNBC's Mad Money program late Monday. Last week, BioReference Labs was awarded a coronavirus screening contract with the National Basketball Association as it ramps-up its regular season re-start at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It also marshals testing for Major League Soccer.

Cohen said BioReference Labs is now providing COVID-19 test results in 72 hours, with expedited 24-hour service for front-line healthcare workers, and can process up to 70,000 PCR tests each day.

The confirmation follows news that the NFL, along with the NFL Players' Association, agreed to daily COVID-19 testing of all players, coaches and staff during the first two weeks of training camp, which is expected to start early next month, a pace that will slow to every other day if the positive rate is pegged below 5%. NFL rules will require two negative tests for all those involved in camp -- over a five day period -- before they can enter team facilities.

Does Jim Cramer think that younger investors should but Opko?

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer