Las Vegas Reopening: Jim Cramer Says Avoid Casino Stocks

Las Vegas casinos are reopening at midnight tonight.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak gave the green light for Las Vegas casinos to reopen on June 4. During his announcement, Sisolak said he was excited to have people return to the popular gambling and entertainment destination and added, “We’re going to take every precaution possible.” That apparently includes putting a limit on the number of people at table games and reducing the amount of foot traffic walking through casinos.

MGM Resorts announced that it will be reopening its Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature on the Vegas Strip.

"As we plan for these openings, the health and safety of our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. The team is ready and we can't wait," MGM acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle said.

While employees will be required to wear masks, guests are only "strongly encouraged" to wear masks in general. But in more confined areas such as inside salons and at certain table games, masks will be required.

MGM restaurants will send texts to guests when their tables are ready in order to minimize groups congregating while they wait.

But is this enough for investors to buy casino stocks?

Jim Cramer said that it isn't. He added that there are a lot of stocks acting like the coronavirus pandemic never happened, so investors should proceed with caution.

