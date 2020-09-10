StreetLightning
Why Jim Cramer Isn't Sold on Simon, Brookfield Rescuing J.C. Penney

Katherine Ross

J.C. Penney has been acquired out of bankruptcy by the department store chain's landlords, Simon Property and Brookfield Property Partners in a $1.75 billion rescue deal.

The package includes a $300 million equity investment by the landlords, said attorney Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis in a bankruptcy hearing Wednesday. The company’s bankruptcy lenders also tentatively have agreed to a $500 million financing.

The financing also includes a commitment for a $2 billion asset-backed loan led by Wells Fargo.

J.C. Penney “will have approximately $1 billion at close of the transaction, subject of course to the working capital adjustment and the payments of costs and expenses associated with the transaction,” Sussberg said.

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy in May. The rescue deal would preserve about 70,000 jobs.

The company was founded in 1902 by James Cash Penney, who opened his first store in Kemmerer, Wyo. called the Golden Rule, J.C. Penney went public in 1929 amid the stock market crash. it expanded over the years to become an anchor in suburban malls throughout the U.S.

So, what does Jim Cramer think of this deal?

"I think it's going to fail. It just won't work," said Cramer.

Watch the video above for more.

