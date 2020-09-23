Nike posted earnings on Tuesday night.

Nike said earnings for the three months ending in August, the group's fiscal first quarter, were pegged at 95 cents per share, or $1.52 billion, a 10% increase from the same period last year. Overall revenues, Nike said, fell 1% from last year to $10.6 billion, but digital sales surged 82% and now comprise around a third of the overall total, a figure Nike didn't expect until at least 2023.

Looking into the whole of its 2021 fiscal year, Nike said it sees revenues rising in the "high single-digits to low double-digit" range, a much better forecast than the prevailing Street forecast of a 6% growth rate.

"I continue to be excited by the opportunity I see for Nike in digital. We know the digital is a new normal. The consumer today is digitally grounded and simply will not revert back. Our Nike digital business is already meeting our mix goal of 30%, nearly three years ahead of schedule and we will continue to grow from here," CEO John Donahoe told investors on a conference call late Tuesday. "This quarter, our owned digital channel grew 83% on a currency-neutral basis, driving almost $900 million of incremental revenue versus the prior year, and an acceleration versus the prior quarter even as our doors at retail reopened."

"Nike's digital transformation strategy is not easily replicated. Simply put, scale matters and NIKE leads and we will continue to lead in this space for all the reasons I've already mentioned. Our size, our incredible product, our brand strength and infinity, the direct consumer relationships we deepen each day and our ability to create seamless and differentiated shopping experiences, that is how we drive continued separation," he continued.

