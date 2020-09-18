TheStreet
Jim Cramer: Next Week Will Depend On These Stocks

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on tech stocks next week.

He talked about tech extensively in his Action Alerts PLUS call earlier this week. He also covered why the portfolio didn't end up buying into the Snowflake IPO.

"So even though I think that the first price might end up not even being the high, I can't stomach it. I can't because we have discipline. And discipline - it doesn't rule out owning companies that sell at high multiples to sales, not earnings but sales. But it does say you can't have many of them," Cramer said during his call. "And you look at our current portfolio. And we have, really, Amazon, Salesforce and Nvidia. And I think that makes us full up. I have no desire to add another company that sells at a huge multiple unless I take off one of those. And I don't want to. I feel that we would have to sell one of those to buy Snowflake, and I'm not going to buy a company that sells at 100 times sales, the most expensive company in history when it comes to price-to-sales."

"So then why didn't I … just sneak a little [Snowflake] on? … Let me tell you why. Because that, I think, will explain behind the scenes why I was so torn here and why, frankly, as I watch this stock try to open, it's driving me crazy...Some of it is because I am sick and tired of watching Nvidia go up, Coupa Software go up, CrowdStrike go up, Okta go up, Lemonade go up, Zscaler go up, Ring Central go up, DocuSign go up. And all these companies are repeat, repeat visitors to “Mad Money," he continued.

Watch the clip above for more.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Read their market updates.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

