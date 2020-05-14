Jim Cramer: Amazon Just Wants to Do Everything

Amazon is rolling out new tablets.

The company's three new tablets—the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition—will start shipping starting June 3.

The company says that the new Fire HD 8 has a faster processor than previous models, with 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C. The price starts at $89.99.

“The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants—great content, more storage, longer battery life—at a price that is incredibly affordable,” said Kevin Keith, Vice President at Amazon Devices.

Keith added that the new Fire HD 8 Plus has "more power with 50% more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, and six months of Kindle Unlimited included."

"With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines, Alexa, and more—Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the perfect tablets for entertainment,” he said.

“Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service and we’re excited to make it even better with new educational content that helps to keep kids learning and entertained,” said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family at Amazon.

However, this is not Amazon's play to be in the stay-at-home tech space, according to Jim Cramer. Instead the company just likes to be in everything, he said.

