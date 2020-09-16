TheStreet
Jim Cramer: Nasdaq's Under Pressure Because People Want to Buy Snowflake

Katherine Ross

Adobe reported earnings.

The company reported revenue of $3.23 billion, up 14% over the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $2.57 on a non-GAAP basis.

Adobe had been expected to report sales of $3.2 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.41 a share, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.05 a share on sales of $2.8 billion. It reported net income of $632.6 million.

“Adobe delivered the best Q3 in our history” Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are confident that our leadership in the creative, document and customer experience management categories will drive continued momentum in 2020 and beyond.”

The company said its results were helped by a 19% rise in its Digital Media segment revenue to $2.34 billion.

Adobe said it expects digital media segment revenue to climb 18% in the fourth quarter from a year ago. In addition, it expects to see net new annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of about $540 million.

Watch the video above for Jim Cramer's thoughts on Adobe and why he thinks that investors are selling in order to buy Snowflake.

