Jim Cramer: Nasdaq's Under Pressure Because People Want to Buy Snowflake

Adobe reported earnings.

The company reported revenue of $3.23 billion, up 14% over the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $2.57 on a non-GAAP basis.

Adobe had been expected to report sales of $3.2 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.41 a share, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.05 a share on sales of $2.8 billion. It reported net income of $632.6 million.

“Adobe delivered the best Q3 in our history” Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are confident that our leadership in the creative, document and customer experience management categories will drive continued momentum in 2020 and beyond.”

The company said its results were helped by a 19% rise in its Digital Media segment revenue to $2.34 billion.

Adobe said it expects digital media segment revenue to climb 18% in the fourth quarter from a year ago. In addition, it expects to see net new annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of about $540 million.

Watch the video above for Jim Cramer's thoughts on Adobe and why he thinks that investors are selling in order to buy Snowflake.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: