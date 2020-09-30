TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: 'I'm Mystified' About Palantir's Reference Price

Katherine Ross

The New York Stock Exchange set a “reference price” for the highly-anticipated Palantir direct listing at $7.25 late Tuesday.

The exchange noted in a statement that "The opening public price will be determined by buy and sell orders collected by the NYSE from broker-dealers. Based on such orders, the Designated Market Maker will determine an opening price in consultation with a financial advisor and pursuant to applicable NYSE rules."

Palantir is a data-analytics software provider to government agencies. It's backed by Silicon Valley VC Peter Thiel, among others.

In a statement last week, Palantir said its share price averaged $9.17 volume-weighted in private sales on Sept. 1. That indicates a valuation of about $19 billion for the company ahead of its listing, Barron’s reported.

For the third quarter, it forecast revenue of $278 million to $280 million, representing year-over-year growth of 46% to 47%.

It predicted non-GAAP operating income of $60 million to $62 million, excluding stock-based compensation, related payroll tax expenses and approximately $54 million of one-time expenses related to the direct listing.

The company also sees non-GAAP operating income of $6 million to $8 million, excluding stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expenses but including the one-time direct listing expenses.

For all of 2020, Palantir estimated revenue at $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 41% to 43%.

Palantir put non-GAAP operating income at $116 million to $126 million, excluding stock-based compensation, related payroll tax expenses, and the approximately $54 million of one-time expenses related to the listing.

Palantir opened for trading at around $10 a share on Wednesday.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish on NIO

Nikhil Gunderia

by

AlexM5

Analysts Reiterate Overweight Rating on Abbott Laboratories following European Approval of Freestyle Libre 3

Kevin Perkins & Javier Frausto

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: It's a 'Major Mistake' Not to Own Gold

Jim Cramer explains why everyone needs gold in their portfolio.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Jim Cramer's Advice to Approach SPAC IPOs

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors eyeing SPAC IPOs.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Why Don't Uber and Lyft Merge?

Jim Cramer discusses Uber.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Pinterest (PINS) Initiated with a BUY at Guggenheim

Jeeho Yun and Jacques Potts

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer Wouldn't Buy Tiffany Stock

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Tiffany and LVMH.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer Says Buy Chipotle, Darden and Starbucks Stocks

Jim Cramer has some stock picks for investors.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrades UPS to Overweight

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Be Ready for a Contested Election

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the debate.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5