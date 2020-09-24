Jim Cramer: Movie Theaters Will Not Work Without Rapid Testing

Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie "Black Widow" from November to next spring.

The film, starring Scarlett Johansson, had already been delayed once before, from May 1 to Nov. 6. The Burbank, Calif., company said the film will now release on May 7.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," based on the classic Broadway musical, has been pushed back a year and will hit theaters on Dec. 10, 2021.

Fans will also have to wait longer for movies like "Death On The Nile," "The Empty Man," "Deep Water," "Eternals," "King's Man" and "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," among others.

Major multiplex chains in the U.S reopened last month at reduced capacity and with health protocols in place. Some markets, including New York City and Los Angeles, remain closed.

Earlier this week, Disney released the trailer for its popular show "The Mandalorian" which returns to its Disney+ streaming platform on Oct. 30.

So, how concerning is this for movie theaters? Jim Cramer weighs in.

