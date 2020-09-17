TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer Says Morgan Stanley Approached Snowflake IPO 'Perfectly'

Katherine Ross

Snowflake had quite the debut. It kicked off trading on Wednesday at $245 a share, more than double its already lifted initial public offering price of $120, solidifying it as the largest software-focused IPO ever.

The company sold 28 million shares at an already-increased range of between $110 and $120 a share, valuing the company above $33.3 billion. The company raised about $3.36 billion in the offering.

Snowflake was worth $67.94 billion at its $245 opening price, more than five times its $12.4 billion valuation in February.

The out-of-the-gate share price, which surged 111% when the stock began trading after 12:30 pm ET, follows two separate increases in Snowflake's IPO pricing and places it at the top of the blizzard of technology and software companies that have heated up the IPO market this year.

The stock was halted shortly after it began trading due to trading volatility and then resumed its climb.

Jim Cramer gives his latest thoughts on this IPO.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
kperkins2
kperkins2

Wow, Snowflake came out really strong! I didn't know so many people were interested in this company

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adobe Reports Strong Earnings - Analysts React

Javier Frausto & Kareem Winters

by

Emmanwo8

Peloton's Future Looks Bright

Jeeho Yu & Nikhil Gunderia

by

Emmanwo8

Piper Sandler Raises Nike Price Target Ahead of Earnings

Jacques Potts and Alex Moreno

by

Emmanwo8

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight on AbbVie Inc. following Healthcare Conference

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Peloton Is an Ecosystem, Apple Isn't a Competitor, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Apple and Peloton.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer: 11 Days Is Too Long for Eli Lilly's Antibody Treatment to Work

Jim Cramer weighs in on Eli Lilly.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Questions What FTC Is Trying to Prove With Reported Facebook Suit

Jim Cramer weighs in on the FTC's reported suit against Facebook.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Watch for Hawks Looking to 'Scuttle' the TikTok Deal, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on the TikTok deal and what investors need to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

FedEx is Soaring After Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings Results

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Kevin Perkins

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer's Stock to Buy Ahead of the Election

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the election and a stock to watch.

Katherine Ross