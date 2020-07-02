The big tech CEO's--including Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet--have agreed to testify in front of a congressional committee which is probing antitrust issues.

Tim Cook of Apple, Sundar Pichai of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jeff Bezos, of Amazon will likely appear Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The testimony is expected to come either before the full House Judiciary Committee or its antitrust subcommittee, according to the report.

The major technology companies have been facing investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, as well as state attorneys general, over concerns about their dominance of key growth areas of the economy.

Among issues under examination is the use of major tech platforms to put competitors at a disadvantage. The companies also face concerns over failures to protect user privacy and over their failure to control the spread of disinformation and hate speech on their platforms.

Federal antitrust investigations of the companies began gathering steam last year. Similar probes have been launched by European regulators In recent weeks, Apple has come under fire for fees charged to developers using its in-app purchasing system.

The hearing will take place later in July.

